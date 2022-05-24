Work on Manair riverfront picks up pace

Foundation works for construction of a retaining wall on the banks of Manair river near the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar are under way. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

May 24, 2022 23:57 IST

First phase of ₹410-crore project expected to be completed by 2023-end

Foundation works for development of Manair riverfront for a length of 4 km at the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) are progressing at a brisk pace here. This is as part of the ₹410-crore ambitious Manair River Front Development project, the foundation stone for which was laid by Municipal Administration and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on March 17 this year.

The project seeks to transform the Manair riverfront abutting the LMD into a major recreation centre as well as lung space dotted with myriad attractions for tourists.

The State government released ₹310.46 crore for taking up the first phase of works earlier this year, official sources said. The first phase envisages construction of check dams at an estimated cost of ₹80 crore and retaining walls on either side of the river from the LMD towards Alugunur in Thimmapur mandal and Sadashivapally in Manakondur mandal.

Water fountains, theme parks, cottages, boating and other facilities will form the crux of the ambitious project that aims to develop the Manair riverfront adjoining the LMD into a popular tourist spot.

The first phase of the project is expected to be completed within a year and a half.

The firm, which bagged the project contract, stepped up foundation works related to construction of the retaining walls and check dams ahead of monsoon, sources added.

Meanwhile, Civil Supplies and Backward Classes Welfare Minister G. Kamalakar reviewed the progress of the works with officials concerned as well as representatives of the design consultancy and contract firm in Hyderabad on Tuesday.