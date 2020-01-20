Work on Kaloji Kalakshetram to resume

Work on the Kaloji Kalakshetram, a multi-purpose cultural centre being constructed in Hanamkonda in memory of renowned poet Kaloji Narayana Rao, is expected to resume shortly.

Construction of the project, for which foundation stone was laid by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in 2014, had been almost abandoned midway. But clearing the air about its future, vice-chairman of State Planning Commission Boinapally, Vinod Kumar said progress was hit by fund crunch as the government diverted funds of all other projects to Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. However, the authorities have now made alternative arrangements to fund the project and will ensure that it is completed soon.

Mr. Vinod Kumar, along with Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, visited the construction site in Balasamudram on Sunday and inspected the extent of work completed.

Justifying the priority attached to the irrigation project, he said, “It needed to be completed before the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Act was passed and time was the essence. Providing water to the State is also a promise made by the Chief Minister and Kaleshwaram project is the answer.”

He added that Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao has “immense respect towards imminent personalities hailing from Warangal” which is why he named Telangana’s health university in the name of Kaloji Narayana Rao. He said the university has gained more reputation abroad than its parent university after the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh and creation of separate Telangana State.

Mr. Vinay Bhaskar said the local public representatives have taken the issue of the incomplete project to the notice of the Chief Minister, who immediately made provisions to use the funds of Kakatiya Urban Development Authority for the purpose.

“In the erstwhile State, Kaloji Foundation had no place to set up a memorial but the Chief Minister has approved a world class cultural centre to be set up in Warangal to support artists. With the issue of fund crunch solved, the city would soon house the best cultural centre in the State,” he said.