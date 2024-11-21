 />
Work of young cinematographer from Telangana’s Karimnagar to be screened at 55th International Film Festival of India

Updated - November 21, 2024 05:59 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar
Varala Anvesh, a young cinematographer from Karimnagar of Telangana.

Varala Anvesh, a young cinematographer from Karimnagar of Telangana. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Varala Anvesh, a young cinematographer from Karimnagar, who won wide acclaim for his creative camerawork in Subhadeep Biswas’s Bengali film Monihara, is all set to participate in the 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) being held in Panaji, Goa from November 20 to 28.

The film is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s short story Monihara (The Lost Jewels). The non-feature film, directed by Subhadeep Biswas, has been selected to be screened in the Indian Panorama section at IFFI-2024. It is one among the non-feature films in various Indian languages that will be showcased during the ongoing nine-day festival, sources said.

Varala Anvesh is a post-graduate in cinematography from the Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI), Kolkata. The young cinematographer worked on several short and documentary films including ‘Apaar’ and ‘Nawabi’.

Published - November 21, 2024 05:58 pm IST

