Work for the success of Congress: Revanth

Several youths from Munugode and Ibrahimpatnam joined Congress

Special Correspondent HYDERABAD
September 19, 2022 08:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Photo used for representational purpose only. File | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy called upon the youth to work for the success of the party in Munugode by- elections.

Several youths from Munugode and Ibrahimpatnam joined the Congress party in the presence of Mr. Revanth Reddy at Hyderabad on Sunday.

“Both BJP and TRS have been trying to create a rift among the people to win the by-elections. They are raking up one or the other issue to instigate people. Local leaders have become brokers, which was not the case before. Be aware of them and work for the success of the Congress in the by-elections,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while addressing the newly joined youth.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Death condoled

Party senior vice-president Mallu Ravi condoled the sudden demise of Ramu Rao, son of T. Purushottama Rao. He said that Ramu was a senior party worker and it was huge loss to his family and Congress party.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app