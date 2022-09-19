Work for the success of Congress: Revanth

Several youths from Munugode and Ibrahimpatnam joined Congress

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy called upon the youth to work for the success of the party in Munugode by- elections.

Several youths from Munugode and Ibrahimpatnam joined the Congress party in the presence of Mr. Revanth Reddy at Hyderabad on Sunday.

“Both BJP and TRS have been trying to create a rift among the people to win the by-elections. They are raking up one or the other issue to instigate people. Local leaders have become brokers, which was not the case before. Be aware of them and work for the success of the Congress in the by-elections,” said Mr. Revanth Reddy while addressing the newly joined youth.

Death condoled

Party senior vice-president Mallu Ravi condoled the sudden demise of Ramu Rao, son of T. Purushottama Rao. He said that Ramu was a senior party worker and it was huge loss to his family and Congress party.