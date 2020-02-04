Work begins on causeway on Swarna

Telangana

Will help cut travel time of residents of Jouli village in Adilabad district

Forest Minister A. Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday performed the bhumi puja for a low-level causeway on Swarna stream in Sarangapur mandal of Nirmal district. The causeway, to be constructed at a cost of ₹ 85 lakh was a long standing demand of locals.

The Minister said the new structure will enable students and farmers especially from Jouli village access the district headquarters town easily and avoid the present circuitous route that they take. It will save at least 10 km of travel for them, he added.

Mr. Reddy also inaugurated an office building of the Irrigation Sub Division at Swarna Project constructed at a cost of ₹ 18 lakh. He said Engineers can now stay at the dam site and monitor project levels.

