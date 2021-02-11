Won’t seek votes if LI schemes are not completed: CM

KCR unveils 12 schemes in Nalgonda, to be grounded by next Assembly elections

Speaking at a public meeting at Haliya on Wednesday, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao declared that he would not seek votes in the next Assembly elections (in 2023) if the promised lift irrigation schemes are not completed in the next one-and-a-half years.

Before addressing a ‘Thanksgiving meet’ here, Mr. Rao broke the coconut for Nellikal Lift Irrigation Scheme, though he had promised to do it “a day after the TRS government is re-elected” in 2018. The scheme will irrigate about 4,200 acres in and around Nellikal village. Laying the foundation stone following the local Banjara tradition, he also unveiled the inauguration plaques arranged serially at the same place, for works in various mandals in Nagarjunasagar, Huzurnagar, Miryalaguda and Devarakonda.

The 12 schemes and works related to them are at Nellikal, AKBR-Angadipet, Bothalapalem-Wadapally, Dunnapothulagandi-Balnepally-Champlathanda, Keshavapuram-Kondrapole, Pogilla, Kambalapally, Amba Bhavani-Vizag colony, Peggagattu, LLC-HLC for D8&D9 canals, Janpahad branch canal and Mukthyal branch canal.

However, neither the inaugural stone nor the plaques featured any information about the project, except for the names.

According to officials, about 78,500 acres of unirrigable lands would get water once the schemes are completed and the total proposed outlay is ₹ 2,134.20 crore. Post-lunch, arriving for the ‘Dhanyavada Sabha’ at around 4.20 p.m., the Chief Minister was at the podium addressing an estimated one lakh people till about 5.30 p.m. While there were ‘good announcements’ initially — rewards and new sanctions for all villages in Nalgonda, the later part of his speech included scheme-wise comparison of welfare and governance during past Congress regimes vis-à-vis Telangana Rashtra Samithi, and followed by appeals to people for contemplation.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Rao

said sarpanches and many villages in Nalgonda district have registered good performance in various programmes such as Haritha Haram, Palle Pragathi and Pattana Pragathi.

And as incentive, all the 844 gram panchayats in Nalgonda will be extended ₹ 20 lakh each. Similarly, mandal headquarters will get ₹ 30 lakh each for developmental works.

He also decided to allocate funds to the eight municipalities in the district, and Nalgonda municipality will get the maximum ₹ 10 crore. Miryalaguda, another large municipality, will get ₹ 5 crore and the rest of the six municipalities will get ₹ 1 crore each.

Mr. Rao said the reward amounts will be taken out from the ‘Chief Minister’s Special Fund’, and a total of ₹ 186 crore has been designated for the purpose.

Long-pending irrigation projects – Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project, the Udayasamudram Lift Irrigation Scheme and the Dindi Scheme – will be completed by making required allocations in the budget, Mr. Rao said. The projects are currently on hold, for reasons of lack of funds and issues concerning land acquisition. From the stage, Mr. Rao also promised Miryalaguda legislator N. Bhaskar Rao that two lift irrigation schemes, one each at Veerlapalem and Thopucherla will be sanctioned soon.

As a perennial solution for irrigation of ayacut under Nagarjunasagar, CM KCR also said a new lift scheme would be planned at Palair, from Sita Rama lift irrigation project in Khammam, to send waters to Peddadevulapally in Nalgonda. And therefore, the inter-linking of Godavari and Krishna will be achieved too.