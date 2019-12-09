Telangana

Women’s SHG rustles up a meaty enterprise

Two members of the SHG preparing non-vegetarian snacks and pickles to be marketed in Siddipet.

Two members of the SHG preparing non-vegetarian snacks and pickles to be marketed in Siddipet.   | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

Harish Rao to launch ‘Meat On Wheels’, an initiative of nine women in Irkode

B. Latha was adept at cooking non-vegetarian food, particularly snacks and pickles, but had little idea about commercialising her expertise for a better income.

Now, in a unique initiative titled ‘Meat on Wheels’, Latha and eight members of a self-help group (SHG), will take their food products to the market, thanks to encouragement by Finance Minister T. Harish Rao. The project has the support of Collector P. Venkatram Reddy who has given them a vehicle and a driver to take their venture forward.

The National Research Center on Meat (NRCM), an organisation under Indian Council for Agriculture Research (ICAR), has also been roped in to extend required equipment like heavy duty mixer, kabab oven, chiller, deep fridge etc. to support their enterprise. NRCM is also imparting training to the women for value addition to their products — mutton pickle, chicken pickle, kababs, nuggets, chicken burger and fried chicken wings. They wish to set up a shop at the Rythu Bazar in Siddipet.

“We will market the products in and around Siddipet initially and later extend it to other areas,” Ms. Latha told The Hindu. Her contribution to the ₹3-lakh project is ₹20,000; the rest invested by other SHG members.

Mr. Harish Rao will launch ‘Meat On Wheels’ on Tuesday.

