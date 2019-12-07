Women’s safety in focus at book launch

“The 2012 Nirbhaya incident moved me into working on a women safety solution. I returned to India, and in a few years, developed i-Raksha, a watch that would send out alerts and get help”, said entrepreneur Raj Neravati to a gathering of B-School students on Tuesday.

The founder of HUG Innovations, Mr Neravati was speaking at the launch of ‘The Young Manager’s handbook’ of BusinessLine at Vigyan Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM).

Safety watch

“We initially named it iRaksha since iPod, iPad and iPhone were all the rage and successful. But, soon, we moved on to think something more appropriate and brought in an emotive element of a ‘hug’ — a strong expression between a mother-son, father-daughter, wife-husband or brother-sister.”

Hugs Innovation has patented technology on using gesture control for various functions. A woman in distress and who cannot use a phone can just shake her hands and the square-shaped wristwatch product of the company will send out an alert, Raj explained.

Raj urged students to chase solutions to problems and not technology: “Have passion, turn opportunities to challenges and always invest into oneself to upgrade.”

Most smartphone-based solutions in vogue now have the limitation that the person in trouble should somehow call or dial a number. Often, one fails because of the trauma or the gadget being seized by the assailant. In case of the HUG Innovations product, all that is required is hand movement. “Alexa (virtual assistant developed by Amazon) uses voice and we use gestures,” Raj said.

Not the weaker sex

In her presentation, K.R. Padmaja Reddy, who started Padmaja Polymers two decades ago felt women can now get into any field and excel. There is a need to break the glass ceiling or the women factor to do well, she said narrating her own experience in starting the company and how the women factor played on initially. “I had identity issues being a woman,” she recalled.

She said plastic was considered a wonder material for decades, but, soon, disruption came in the form of environmental issues and the business was getting affected. “We became innovative to survive and got into organic plastics, which were more acceptable,” she said. Her advice to young students was to be ambitious, think out of the box, become entrepreneurs and contribute to wealth and knowledge creation and societal benefits.

Earlier, VJIM director Ch. S. Durga Prasad, in his welcome address, said the experiences and stories told in the form of articles in the book would be useful to the students and presentations by experienced professionals from the industry was a good practical lesson too.