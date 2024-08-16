Women’s panel serves notice on KTR as Congress protests across State

As a mark of protest against the remarks made by BRS working president K. T. Rama Rao on women taking free bus rides, the Telangana State Women’s Commission issued a notice on him on Friday.

Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada took to ‘X’ to announce the panel’s decision. She said that KTR has been asked to appear in person before the commission on August 24 regarding the alleged derogatory remarks on women.

At a BRS meeting earlier, KTR reportedly made some comments on women in the context of using free travel facility in RTC buses. There was uproar with the Congress taking serious exception to such ‘insulting’ remarks.

Notwithstanding the apology by Mr. Rama Rao for his remarks against free bus rides for women in buses, a large number of Congress Mahila workers took to the streets on Friday to protest.

Responding to a call given by TPCC working president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud to hold protests across the State, the rank and file of the party burnt an effigy of KTR at Dilsukhnagar under the leadership of Telangana Road Development Corporation chairman Malreddy Ram Reddy.

Congress leaders Teegala Krishna Reddy and Challa Narasimha Reddy too, held a demonstration at Mandamallamma. In Nalgonda, DCC chief Kethavath Shanker Rao led a protest.

Makthal MLA Chittem Parnika Reddy, at a press conference held on Friday, came down heavily on KTR. She wondered how a responsible leader could belittle women in the State.

Congress leaders warned him that the party would not tolerate such intemperate remarks against women in future.

Similar protests were reported from Suryapet and Sangareddy, where Congress workers hit the roads and burnt KTR’s effigies.

Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) president Mohammed Waliullah Sameer staged a protest along with Congress cadre at Charminar demanding action.

In a statement, Forest and Environment Minister Konda Surekha said that mere apology would not work. KTR has to come out and publicly tender an apology to women for insulting them, she demanded.