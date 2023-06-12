Women’s health must top priority list, says Governor

June 12, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:04 am IST - HYDERABAD

Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday said that women’s health must be given top priority to build a healthy society, but unfortunately, due to many reasons, women’s health has turned out to be the least priority in most cases.

“We cannot afford to neglect the healthcare of women to build a healthy nation,” she said while addressing the inaugural of the Women’s Health Conclave 2023, organised by KIMS Cuddles. .

Referring to the high incidence of anemia among women and girls in our country, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan stated that still more than 50% of women suffer from malnutrition due to various reasons. ”Women should start taking responsibility to protect their health with better awareness. Family members and society should support them in accessing and maintaining the best possible health,” she said.

As a part of the conclave, the Governor responded to a host of questions posed by the participants related to work-life balance, stress management, and health issues among girls and women. Responding to a query, she said that responsibilities at the workplace must be enjoyed and should not be treated as stressful obligations. ”When you love your work, there is no question of feeling stressed. One should enjoy one’s work,” she said.

She appealed to the participants and other stakeholders to work for the promotion of better healthcare facilities for women, irrespective of their economic capabilities.

