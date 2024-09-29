GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Women’s health is foundation for a family’s prosperity: Revanth Reddy

Published - September 29, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Hyderabad

V V SUBRAHMANYAM
V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitates 91-year-old breast cancer survivor Kotha Ushalakshmi at the flagging-off ceremony of Pink Power Run at Gachibowli Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy felicitated Kotha Ushalakshmi, the 91-year-old breast cancer survivor, while inaugurating the Pink Power Run at Gachibowli Stadium on Sunday.

The run was organised by Sudha Reddy Foundation and Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) Foundation as part of the International Breast Cancer awareness month in October.

She was the inspiration behind setting up the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, a not-for-profit breast cancer charity group that has been championing the cause in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh through a number of unique and innovative initiatives over the past 17 years.

Mr. Reddy said that women’s health is the foundation for the prosperity of a family and the community. He said that the Telangana government would build more hospitals and strengthen the healthcare system for better women’s health and their welfare.

The Chief Minister congratulated the organisers Megha Krishna Reddy, Sudha Reddy, and all the participants for organising the event. “Pink Power Run is not just a race but a platform to share the inspiring stories of cancer survivors, motivate others, and build a supportive community, Ms. Sudha Reddy said.

