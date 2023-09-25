ADVERTISEMENT

Women’s Congress chief terms Modi govt as a ‘dumb’ government

September 25, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau

All India Mahila Congress president Netta D’Souza said the Modi government had cheated women by delaying the implementation of women reservations in Parliament and Assemblies though all the parties supported and passed the Bill.

Addressing a press conference here, she wondered whether a special session of Parliament was needed to pass the Bill that was already passed by the previous Congress government in the Rajya Sabha. All the parties in the INDIA bloc wholeheartedly supported the Bill but the government had put such riders that the Bill may not implemented before 2034.

She said late Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi implemented women’s reservations without any riders thus implementing them in the local body elections. Due to Rajiv Gandhi’s efforts, the country has empowered more than 15 lakh women to occupy political positions in villages and municipalities.

Ms. D’Souza asked why the Modi government was afraid of the caste census. She said the Modi government was a ‘dumb’ government as the Prime Minister never opened his mouth against the atrocities against women in the country. She referred to the plight of women in the Manipur conflict and the PM’s silence on it so far.

