Women’s Commission grills Bandi Sanjay for over two hours

March 18, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Telangana State Commission for Women (TSCW) took serious objections to the comments made by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar against BRS MLC K. Kavitha allegedly involved in the liquor scam and reportedly grilled him for about two-and-a-half hours. They have even shown him some video clippings containing his comments.

Headed by TSCW Chairperson V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy, the Commission asked him why such comments were made against a woman. “Even if politically, was it right to make such derogatory comments? You have made objectionable comments against Batukamma and women. It was not proper and highly objectionable,” said the TSCW. It has also cautioned Mr. Sanjay against making any such comments in future.

Some BRS activist reached the office of the TSCW and raised slogans against Mr. Sanjay demanding that he should offer apology to Ms. Kavitha.

Mr. Sanjay reportedly assured the Commission that he would not to repeat such comments.