Women’s commission contemplating legal action against members who tied rakhi on KTR

Taking a serious note of State Women’s Commission members tying ‘rakhi’ on BRS MLA K.T. Rama Rao when he had gone there to give an explanation on his comments on women, the panel is considering legal action against them for violation of rules.

Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada said that it was unfortunate that the members had tied a rakhi on KTR when he had appeared before it regarding a serious matter. They were trying to politicise the case and environment when they were supposed to be serious about an issue that hurt women, Ms. Sharada said.

She said that legal opinion is being considered and disciplinary action would be taken for their inappropriate behaviour after the legal team gives its opinion. Interestingly, the members were appointed during the BRS regime and haven’t resigned after the change in government.

Ms. Sharada said that such actions lower the dignity of the commission and are likely to raise questions on its neutrality, which is not acceptable.

