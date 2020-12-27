Women’s commission appointed

HYDERABAD

The State government has constituted the Telangana State Women’s Commission with former Minister V. Sunitha Lakshma Reddy chairperson and six other members.

The members are Shaheena Afroze, Kumar Eshwari Bai, Kommu Umadevi Yadav, Gaddala Padma, Sudham Laxmi and Katari Revathi Rao. The term of the chairperson and members was five years, said an order issued by the Chief Secretary.

