Women wresters ‘humiliated’

May 29, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Government at the Centre led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly humiliating and mistreating wrestlers on the day of the inauguration of the new Parliament building in New Delhi.

Speaking at the Khairatabad constituency informal get-together (aathmeeya sammelan) of the party held here on Monday, in-charge of the party programmes in Hyderabad Dasoju Sravan and Khairtabad MLA Danam Nagender said women wrestlers who were protesting against the issue of sexual abuse by a BJP MP were brutally assaulted and humiliated. They sought to know whether the Modi Government would treat the country’s Olympic medal-winning wrestlers on the day of the inauguration of new Parliament building.

Stating that Parliament was the representative house of people from all sections and it was also home for both legislation-making and raising issues concerning people, they said the women wrestlers were protesting to bring the issue to the notice of the people and Parliament. The autocratic and undemocratic Government at the Centre would be shown the door soon, they said asking the people of Telangana to be alert about the crooked tactics of BJP and Congress.

On the inaugural of the new Parliament building, the BRS leaders said the event appeared more like coronation of Mr. Narendra Modi as the king rather than the opening of a key institution in a democracy. They alleged that BJP was trying to make inroads into Telangana with divisive politics and even the Congress had joined hands with BJP to take on the BRS Government in Telangana.

They stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had transformed the State into the most developed and progressive State in the country. No other State had welfare and development programmes similar to the ones in Telangana, they noted.

