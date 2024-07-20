Women took 68.60 crore free bus rides, saved ₹2,350 crore

Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that women took as many as 68.60 crore free bus rides under the Mahalakshmi scheme, and saved as much as ₹2,350 crore.

Mr. Prabhakar said this on Saturday during a review meeting at Bus Bhavan with officers and staff of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC).

He was confident that the government would press new buses into service on account of the success of the scheme, and pegged it to the hard work, discipline and dedication of every worker.

Mr. Prabhakar added that after 12 years, the State government gave the nod to fill as many as 3,035 posts in TGSRTC. New buses would lead to more jobs, he said, and pointed out that 38 bus depots have reported profits.

TGSRTC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director V.C. Sajjanar said that the government had released a significant sum of ₹1,740 crore as reimbursement for the free bus ride scheme.