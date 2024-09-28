Women to be head of households in Family Digital Cards, says Revanth

Telangana government will recognise women as the head of the household in the family digital cards it plans to provide to all the residents in the State while the names of other family members will be included at the back of the card.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy suggested this at the review meeting of the Family Digital Cards (FDC) held at the Secretariat on Saturday with ministers and officials. A power point presentation was made at the meeting on the outcome of the recent tour of the officials who studied the methods being used in Rajasthan, Haryana, Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The officials explained how the digital cards were prepared in those States along with the advantages and the disadvantages in the existing cards and also the changes that can be taken up in Telangana.

The Chief Minister suggested a few changes on the design and the modes to be adopted for the cards that the government wants to ensure that it was totally beneficial to them. He said that families should be identified on the basis of data in the existing ration cards, Rajiv Arogyasri, Agriculture and other welfare schemes.

Mr. Reddy asked them not to collect unnecessary information like bank accounts details and PAN cards. At the same time, the best practices of other States should be incorporated while deleting those that were not useful for Telangana.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to submit the details related to the collection of information, inclusions and exclusions, and the update in the form of a report by Sunday evening to the Cabinet Sub-Committee consisting of Uttam Kumar Reddy, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and Damodara Raja Narasimha.

Then a comprehensive list with inclusions and deletions should be made as per the instructions of the Cabinet Sub-Committee.

Pilot study in two places of all constituencies

The Chief Minister suggested that two areas, one rural and one urban, should be selected in all 119 Assembly constituencies of the State for a pilot study. In the rural constituencies two villages and in the urban constituencies two wards or divisions should be selected.

He said the officials should do a door-to-door survey in selected areas as a pilot project from October 3 based on the available data regarding identification of families and their details.

Mr. Reddy asked Chief Secretary Shanti Kumari that pilot project should be carried out on a regular basis and an RDO level officer should be appointed for each constituency and a Zonal Commissioner level officer for supervision in the urban areas. The inspection should be carried out thoroughly and accurately.