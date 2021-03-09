Women push to nutrition security

The Deccan Development Society (DDS) felicitated four ‘Extraordinary Ordinary Women’ of Zaheerabad Region on International Women’s Day.
DDS director P.V. Satheesh explained that the four women — Anithamma, Kasturamma, Sarala and Mogulamma — led a simple life, turning hurdles in their way into opportunities for progress and self-reliance.
Considering the theme of ‘Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world”, DDS co-director Jayasri said though coronavirus has shackled the whole world, especially cities and the corporate food world, there was little effect in villages, thanks to decades of self-sustenance and traditional practices of saving seeds, having nutritional and organic food.
“Not just that, you sent out a strong message by donating surplus grains to migrant workers and single women during the corona crisis. This reflects the nutrition security which you were promoting for communities to adopt. 2023 being declared International Millet Year, it is time for all of us to push it further and standardise it,” Ms Jayasri asserted.
