Women power behind successful raids: Commissioner of Commercial Taxes

March 08, 2024 12:51 am | Updated 12:52 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Several high value tax evasion cases involving fraudulent refunds detected in the last two months were investigated by the women officers of the department in a majority of cases, informed Commissioner of Commercial Taxes (CCT) T. K. Sreedevi on Friday.

The cases varied in complexity and had different dimensions , ranging from detection of fraudulent refund cases, irregular claim of input tax credit by fake invoicing, bill trading leading to inflated turnovers and many more such issues, she said. The Commissioner lauded the role played by officers, particularly women officers, in not only completing excellent desk analysis, inspections and investigations in a time-bound manner but also for the first time in department history, arresting the culprits and thus curbing revenue leakages. She exhorted officers to continue the efforts for recovery and also to ensure that the cases booked are brought to logical end and stand judicial scrutiny.  

More than 40% of senior-level officers in the commercial taxes department are women officers, quite unlike the corporate sector gender ratio, where the percentage of women at senior roles is low, she pointed out, while addressing a knowledge sharing seminar on the occasion of ‘Women’s Day’ at the ICICI Bank Towers. The Commissioner called for more such shared learning sessions for continuous development and improvement of professionalism in the department.

Later, Ms. Sreedevi felicitated the women employees from the officers to the class four staff. The event had about 200 officers including both men and women participating and presentations were made on cases investigated by them involving significant tax evasion or financial fraud, said a press release.

