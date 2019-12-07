Women organisations write to HC Chief Justice

Representatives of various women’s rights and people’s organisations on Friday jointly submitted a written complaint to the Chief Justice of Telangana High Court on the killing of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder.

The letter was handed over at the Secretariat of Chief Justice since he is out of town. They said that the versions arising in the media raised pertinent concerns of it being a staged incident or even a case of custodial death.

The organisations requested the court to immediately monitor the case to ensure that the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in PUCL versus State of Maharashtra judgment were being followed and send its own observer to elicit on-the-ground facts surrounding the incident.

They sought urgent intervention of the court and directions to the Telangana DGP to pass orders to preserve the bodies of the four accuseds who were killed on Friday morning, form a special team of autopsy surgeons from New Delhi or from States other than Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to undertake an independent video-graphing of the post mortem exam, among other things.