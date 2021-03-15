‘Women need to shed ambivalence over aspirations’

HYDERABAD

15 March 2021 23:28 IST

Panel discussion on women in leadership

It is necessary for women to shed ambivalence in their aspirations, have clear growth plans, build teams around themselves in both personal and professional lives to reduce burnout, and learn positive self-promotion. These views were expressed by participants of a panel discussion on ‘Women in Leadership: Challenges and Solutions’ held at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals here on Monday.

Joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella and senior consultant-neonatologist and paediatrician at the host hospital A. Venkatalakshmi were among those who participated in the discussion.

They said gender equality is a societal issue and to truly make a difference, solutions have to be found jointly by men and women.

