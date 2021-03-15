Telangana

‘Women need to shed ambivalence over aspirations’

It is necessary for women to shed ambivalence in their aspirations, have clear growth plans, build teams around themselves in both personal and professional lives to reduce burnout, and learn positive self-promotion. These views were expressed by participants of a panel discussion on ‘Women in Leadership: Challenges and Solutions’ held at BirthRight by Rainbow Hospitals here on Monday.

Joint managing director of Bharat Biotech, Suchitra Ella and senior consultant-neonatologist and paediatrician at the host hospital A. Venkatalakshmi were among those who participated in the discussion.

They said gender equality is a societal issue and to truly make a difference, solutions have to be found jointly by men and women.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 15, 2021 11:29:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/women-need-to-shed-ambivalence-over-aspirations/article34077876.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY