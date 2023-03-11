Women Ministers of BRS question Governor’s silence on comments against Kavitha

March 11, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Women Ministers Satyavathi Rathod and P. Sabitha Indra Reddy on Saturday criticised State president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Bandi Sanjay for his objectionable comments reportedly made against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC K. Kavitha who appeared before the Enforcement Directorate as part of its investigation into the Delhi liquor case.

Speaking to reporters at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, they said it was unfortunate that the BJP had a person, as its State president, who had no respect for women . They stated that Ms. Kavitha had announced the protest demanding Women’s Reservation Bill much before she was issued summons by the ED. They sought to know whether Mr. Sanjay would make similar comments against his mother, wife and daughter.

They also questioned the silence of Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for keeping quiet on the objectionable comments by Mr. Sanjay as against her immediate reaction on every incident in the State. Women activists of BRS staged protest in Telangana Bhavan in Delhi protesting against Mr. Sanjay’s comments and burnt his effigy.

ADVERTISEMENT

(eom)