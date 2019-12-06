Women laud State police

Women across various parts of the integrated Karimnagar district erupted in joy after the four accused involved in the Disha rape and murder incident were killed in an exchange of fire with the police in the wee hours of Friday.

Ever since the news spread, women from various educational institutions took out processions hailing the police and the State government for taking prompt action against the accused. Girl students of various educational institutions formed human chains at the Telangana Chowk and Ambedkar crossroads to express their gratitude to the police. They also distributed bouquets to the police.

Later in the afternoon, Minister for BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar joined the celebrations at Telangana Chowk along with the students and hailed the Telangana police.

Students also carried huge cut-outs of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and hailed the police for instilling confidence among women of the State.

Women employees associated with TNGOs assembled at Telangana Chowk and appreciated the State government’s decision in the matter and sending a strong signal to those involved in crimes against women. Rallies were also taken out at the Godavarikhani coal belt and Jagtial district hailing the police.