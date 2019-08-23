Women impose penalty on liquor sale, drinking

In a move to deter the drinkers from their regular habit, the villagers of Timmapur in Jagadevpur mandal have decided to impose a fine of ₹ 10,000 on those who consume liquor in the village. Similarly, a penalty of ₹ 1 lakh would be imposed on those who sell liquor in the village.

The women of the village got together and decided on the penalty in view of large number of families breaking up and going bankrupt due to the lead earner getting addicted to consumption of liquor. Village sarpanch G. Lakshmi held a meeting with the women and discussed the issue. They felt that there was an urgent need to close the belt shops in the village, impose a penalty of ₹ 10,000 for those who drink in the village and ₹ 1 lakh against those who sell liquor. The women closed a belt shop in village.