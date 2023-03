March 08, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Ameerpet Passport Seva Kendra (PSK) was declared as an “All Women PSK”, the Passport Seva Kendra said on Wednesday. The move came on International Women’s Day. With this, all positions - from the head of the PSK to the citizen service executive - are women, a press release stated.