Women farmers exhibit over 50 varieties of kharif seeds

April 26, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - SANGAREDDY

Women farmers of Deccan Development Society (DDS) exhibited over 50 varieties of kharif seeds, mostly of millets, pulses and oilseeds, and explained their characteristics.

Pastapur village in Zaheerabad mandal of the district was the venue for this great event on the occasion of ‘World Seed Day’ observed here on Wednesday. Women farmers from 26 villages where the DDS has been working participated in the programme

“The year 2023, being recognised as the International Year of Millets, is a good step towards mainstreaming millets. Being the conservers of these traditional crops for over four decades, we are glad to see the discourse on millets being popularised. However, we aim to highlight a few key points on millets during the popular discourse. Millets are primarily crops of women, poor, dalits and small peasants. They are the main conservers of these crops over the decades,” said the women farmers who participated in the programme.

Stating that women carry the primary role in conservation of seeds, the farmers said their traditional knowledge on conservation practices must be recognised. Hybrid seed varieties must not be promoted. The autonomy of women farmers on seeds must not shift away from their hands, they said.

Saying that under the current regime of climate change, conservation of seed genetic diversity is highly important for rainfed farmers, they opined that ‘community seed exchange systems‘ must be promoted rather than market sale of seeds.

“Local systems like nagu paddhathi (two for one exchange) must be encouraged to protect seed security of farmers. Seed banks must be established at village and mandal levels. Scientific institutions must proactively encourage participation of women and small farmers in research experiments. Their experiences, opinions and knowledge must be identified and incorporated,” said the women.

Rukmini Rao, DDS director, participated in the programme as chief guest