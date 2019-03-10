Women empowerment, from cover to cover

Women faculty members and students of a a private degree college in the town brought out an anthology of articles on the theme of women empowerment to mark International Women’s Day on Friday.

Gender equality aim

The book titled ‘Hear Her Voice’ comprising 40 articles highlights the plethora of issues facing women and signifies the importance of education, empowerment and emancipation of women to achieve gender equality and enable women to realise their full potential.

The anthology exemplifies the pivotal role and calibre of women terming them as the pillars of the nation. The cover page of the book depicts the heinous practice of female foeticide still in vogue in various parts of the country and the need for a joint crusade to curb gender-based violence in all forms.

College principal and noted poet Atluri Venkata Ramana released the book at a programme here on Friday. Speaking on the occasion, he said each article of the book deals with a multitude of women’s issues and highlights the imperative need for advancing women's empowerment and promoting gender equality.