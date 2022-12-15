Women displaced by Gouravelli Reservoir protest holding pesticide bottles

December 15, 2022 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Officials who listed men for R&R package rejected claims of women under the excuse that they were married off

The Hindu Bureau

Demanding that the government pay Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package along with men, the women belonging to villages that would get submerged under Gouravelli reservoir staged a protest holding pesticide bottles at the protest site on Thursday.

The government recently released a list of beneficiaries of youth eligible for R&R package, they turned majors by 2020. However, the married women and unmarried women are alleging that their names were removed from the list and or the officials were refusing to pay them the package on the grounds that they were married off and hence not eligible for package.

Some 100 women who staged the protest demanded that the government should extend package to all those who crossed 18 years by 2020 on par with men and there should not be any discrimination.

