Women Commission celebrates annual day

Telangana State Commission for Women celebrated its first annual day on Wednesday.

Minister for ST Welfare, Women and Child Welfare Satyavathi Rathod participated as chief guest and released the annual report of the commission, 2022 calendar and a song on challenges faced by women. Commission chairperson Vakiti Sunitha Laxma Reddy presided over the function.

Commission members Shaheena Afroze, Kumra Eshwari Bai, Kommu Umadevi Yadav, Gaddala Padma, Sudham Laxmi, Katari Revathi Rao, WD&CW joint director Sunanda and Commission secretary Krishna Kumari participated in the programme.