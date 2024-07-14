Women and Transgender Joint Action Committee writes to govt. to enact comprehensive legislation for community 

The Women and Transgender Joint Action Committee (JAC) wrote to the Telangana government requesting them to enact a comprehensive legislation for the people from the transgender community.

Highlighting the recent spree of crimes against the community, they requested the government to issue orders granting 5% clustered horizontal and interlocking reservations in the reservation roster points of caste, gender and disability, gender for transgender persons across public and aided education, public employment and in all PSUs and in all government schemes.

The JAC includes Sandhya from Progressive Organisation for Women (POW), Kondaveeti Sathyavati from Bhumika Women’s Collective, Makkapati Sumitra, Ankuram from the Women & Child Development Society and K. M. V. Monalisa, the General Secretary of the Telangana Transgender People’s Association, among others.

“The inaction on our multiple representations and non-implementation of judgments and orders of the high court by the government of Telangana is precisely the reason why many transgender persons are forced to continue to live off begging, sex work and other traditionally marginalised occupations. We request the government to enact comprehensive anti-atrocities, anti-discrimination and anti-hate crime legislation to protect LGBTIQ++ and transgender persons after democratic and wide-ranging community consultations issue Government Orders and notifications granting aid, scholarships and stipend to transgender students without age bar as most transgender persons suffer severance from education,” they said.