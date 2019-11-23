Women and transgender associations condemns use of UAPA against women

Joint Action Committee of Women’s and Transgenders’ Associations has through a press meet on Saturday, condemned using the UAPA (Unlawful Activities Prevention Act) against the members of Chaitanya Mahila Sangham (CMS) on different occasions.

Eminent activists, including V.Sandhya from Progressive Organisation of Women, K.Sajaya, and Padmaja Shaw, while addressing the press conference, lamented the restrictions imposed on women’s freedom to express and protest in the newly constituted Telangana State.

They cited incidents where a minister threatened leaders of CMS in Mahabubnagar, and subsequent arrests under UAPA when women protested this. State general secretary of CMS Shilpa, and executive member Renuka too were slapped with cases under UAPA. The same Act was used against four more members of the organisation for participating in a demonstration expressing solidarity with striking RTC workers.

Another case was filed against Ms.Sandhya for a joint demonstration and meeting in solidarity with RTC workers, on the flimsy grounds of exceeding the permitted number of people who participated in the event. Several others from Dalit and minority groups were slapped with cases, a statement issued by the JAC said.

The JAC demanded scrapping of UAPA for good, calling its use against women the “most undemocratic act”.