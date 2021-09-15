Women activists flay ‘unconstitutional statements’

A delegation from Women and Transgender Organisation Joint Action Committee (WT-JAC) and human rights organisations of Telangana, submitted a memorandum to the Acting Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court M.S. Ramachandra Rao on Wednesday evening, seeking his immediate intervention against statements by political leaders in relation to the sexual assault and murder of a six-year-old girl in Saidabad.

Minister for Labour and Employment Ch. Malla Reddy is reported to have called for killing of the accused through “encounter” while MP A. Revanth Reddy has demanded “justice on the lines of the Disha case” in the present case. Expressing grave concern about the statements, the letter signed by V. Sandhya from Progressive Organisation of Women, Syed Bilal from Human Rights Fourm, feminist and social activists K.Sajaya, Devi, Ambika, and Sumitra, called them unconstitutional, which amounted to degradation of faith in the rule of law.

Instead of demanding speedy investigation and justice, the public representatives have demanded for an unconstitutional remedy, and them being part of the government, such statements are irresponsible and encourage impunity among the police and lawlessness among the people, the letter said.

Expressing concern also about conflicting reports about the arrest of the accused, the delegation requested the acting CJ to take note of the irresponsible statements and punish them for contempt of the due process of law. They also sought transfer of the investigation to a specially constituted team of senior police officials for fair and impartial investigation.