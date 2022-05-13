Woman whose intestines moved into her thoracic cavity after accident operated upon

One of the survivors of the road accident in Kamareddy on May 8, whose intestines moved into her thoracic cavity, was operated upon by doctors at Government Medical College, Nizamabad.

The accident led to a hole in Lakshmi’s diaphragm and a portion of the intestines slipped through it into the thoracic cavity and compressed the lungs, said the government hospital doctors. This was a rare case of Traumatic Diaphragmatic Hernia, they added.

A team of surgeons placed the intestines back in the abdomen, and stitched up the perforation in the diaphragm on May 9. Professor of General Surgery at the hospital K. Sunil Kumar said that the woman was now able to walk.

Lakshmi’s husband was one of the nine people killed when a speeding lorry collided head-on with an auto trolley at Yellareddy mandal, Kamareddy district.

When she was rushed to the government hospital, she complained of stomach pain and respiratory distress. Dr. Kumar said that an X-Ray and CT Scan helped them know her condition, and the high-risk surgery was taken up.

Others who performed the surgery are associate professors Ramachander and Murali Krishna, and head of the anaesthesia department Kiran Madhala. “She is under observation for a few days and will be discharged after that,” Dr. Kumar said.