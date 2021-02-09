Telangana

Woman who attempted suicide saved by police

Acting in time, police saved a woman who consumed pesticide.

According to the police, one Padma of Chandapur village in Chinnakodur mandal consumed pesticide at her farm after a heated argument with family members. On not finding her at home, Ms. Padma’s husband Gajender Reddy lodged a complaint with the police, who rushed to the farm, and found her writhing in pain. They immediately shifted her in their vehicle to Siddipet government hospital, where she is being treated by doctors.

Commissioner D. Joyal Davis appreciated Sub-Inspector Venkateswarlu, women constables Bhagya and Jyothsna, and driver Narender Reddy for their timely response.

