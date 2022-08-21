Woman, two kids consume poison; boy dies

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
August 21, 2022 00:03 IST

A 12-year-old boy died, while his sister and mother are battling for life, allegedly after the trio consumed poison in a suspected suicide pact in Alwal police limits on Saturday.

Police reported that Saritha, 40, and her two children, Karthik and Meghana, were rushed to Gandhi Hospital, and the boy died while undergoing treatment.

According to a petition by Doki Agamma, mother of Saritha, her son-in-law Ramesh and his mother Venkatamma had been allegedly harassing her daughter physically and mentally for more dowry. The family was counselled several times but there was no change in their behaviour, she said.

Allegedly, the woman, at around 5 a.m. on Saturday, gave poison to the kids and later consumed it. Alwal police have opened a probe.

Roshni, suicide prevention helpline, 040 6620 2000

