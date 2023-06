June 19, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A woman and her two children went missing from Tellapur in Sangareddy district. The incident took place on Saturday evening and case was filed on Sunday evening. According to police, wife of one Jeetaiah and their two children went missing from Saturday evening. After a search for them went in vain, Jeetaiah lodged a complaint with the Kollur police. They have registered a case and launched an investigation.