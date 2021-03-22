Woman tries to save husband, dies

SANGAREDDY

22 March 2021 19:31 IST

She took the brunt of attack by her brother-in-law

A woman who stepped in to stop an attack on her husband by her brother-in-law died in the attack late on Sunday night at Pastapur village in Zaheerabad mandal.

According to Circle Inspector Rajasehkar, there was land dispute between two brothers Yakub and Khaja. On Sunday night there was a heated argument between the brothers and Mr. Khaja attacked his brother with a sharp weapon. Yakub’s wife Shabana Begum who tried to prevent it took the brunt of the attack and died on the spot. Mr. Khaja fled the spot and is absconding.

Body was shifted to government hospital for postmortem. Zaheerabad police registered a case and are investigating.

