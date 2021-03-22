Telangana

Woman tries to save husband, dies

A woman who stepped in to stop an attack on her husband by her brother-in-law died in the attack late on Sunday night at Pastapur village in Zaheerabad mandal.

According to Circle Inspector Rajasehkar, there was land dispute between two brothers Yakub and Khaja. On Sunday night there was a heated argument between the brothers and Mr. Khaja attacked his brother with a sharp weapon. Yakub’s wife Shabana Begum who tried to prevent it took the brunt of the attack and died on the spot. Mr. Khaja fled the spot and is absconding.

Body was shifted to government hospital for postmortem. Zaheerabad police registered a case and are investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 22, 2021 7:33:12 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/telangana/woman-tries-to-save-husband-dies/article34133471.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY