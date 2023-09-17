HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Woman throws her four children into canal, bodies of three daughters retrieved

September 17, 2023 12:46 am | Updated 12:46 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman flung her four children, three daughters and a son, into a water canal in Manganoor village of Bijinepalle mandal of Nagarkurnool district, nearly 120 kilometres from here, on Saturday.

Police retrieved bodies of three daughters of Lalitha, who is in her mid-twenties, from the canal while search is on to rescue her seven-month-old son.

It is alleged that Lalitha got addicted to liquor and used to frequently quarrel with her husband Sharabanda.

Villagers said on Saturday morning that the couple had an altercation reportedly over the woman getting drunk and not looking after the children.

The shocking incident unfolded around 4 p.m. when the mother of four started from her home with the four children in a bus and got off at Bijinepalle mandal headquarters. She ushered her unsuspecting children Mahalakshmi, 7, Satwika, 5, Manjula, 3, and Markandeya (seven months) to the water canal of Kalwakurthy Lift Irrigation project on Bijinepalle outskirts.

The woman threw the children, one after the other, into the deep waters of the canal. A passer-by alerted the police on seeing the incident, according to information reaching here. Villagers and the police recovered bodies of the three girls and shifted them to Nagarkurnool government hospital for conducting post-mortem examination.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.