Woman thief nabbed, gold worth ₹44L seized

The CCS and Jangaon Police on Tuesday arrested a 35-year-old woman thief and seized gold jewellery worth around ₹44 lakh from her.

The accused was identified as Karreddula Lalitha alias Padma of Vaikuntapuram under Kavali mandal in Nellore. After her husband’s death, Lalitha started working as a daily wage labourer to make a living. But soon she got used to a lavish lifestyle and wanted to make a quick buck. She started robbing people since 2007, police said.

Commissioner of Police V. Ravinder said that Lalitha used to target women at bus stations and other busy areas. She was involved in several thefts in Kadapa, Atmakur, Guntur, Vijayawada, Eluru and Nalgonda.

The Khammam police arrested her in 2018 but there was no change in her conduct after she was released.

Later, she was involved in 17 thefts in Warangal and Karimnagar police commissionerates, Siddipet and Mahabubabad.

Police identified Lalitha through the CCTV footage of Jangaon bus station.

The Commissioner of Police formed a special team under CCS inspector L. Ramesh Kumar to nab her. Based on reliable information, police arrested Lalitha from Jawahar Nagar area in Jangaon.