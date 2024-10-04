Woman suspected of black magic set ablaze by neighbours in Medak

A woman belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) community was set ablaze by residents of Katarai village in Ramayampet mandal of Medak district late on Thursday (October 3, 2024) accusing her of practising black magic. She succumbed to the burn injuries.

According to Ramayampet police, the deceased, 45-year-old D. Muttava, was first attacked with sticks by her neighbours who later poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze at her residence around 10.30 p.m.

“The suspects, belonging to the same caste, had previous enmity with Muttava. They went to her home and attacked her with sticks accusing her of causing trouble to them by practicing black magic. Later they set her ablaze,” Ramayampet Inspector Venkatesh Raja Goud said.

The victim was shifted to Ramayampet Government Hospital where she succumbed to her burn injuries. The postmortem evaluation is underway at the same hospital.

A case was booked following a complaint by the victim’s husband, 50-year-old D. Ballaiah, and five individuals were taken into police custody for investigation.

A case has been booked under the Sections 103 (Punishment for murder), 333 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) r/w 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The woman is survived by the husband, a son and daughter-in-law.