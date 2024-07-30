ADVERTISEMENT

Woman struck in the leg by bullet from shooting range in Narsingi

Published - July 30, 2024 08:17 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A stray bullet, suspected to have been fired from Telangana Police Academy’s shooting range, struck a woman on her terrace in Gandhamguda in Narsingi creating panic on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kadamanchi Padma, 34, a resident of Vidyanagar Colony of Gandipet mandal, was washing clothes at her residence when a stray bullet struck her left leg and caused a bleeding injury. The bullet is suspected to have come from a shooting range in the vicinity, an official from the Narsingi police said.

This comes only two weeks after a stray bullet, suspected to be from an army range in the vicinity, landed in an apartment on the fifth floor of a building located in the same locality.

“There are multiple firing ranges in the area, including State police and defence training academies. We are writing a letter addressing all the concerned authorities to use caution while undertaking firing practice. We are also calling a meeting with them to discuss this matter and ensure such cases are are not repeated,” Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A case was booked under Section 125(A) (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is under way.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US