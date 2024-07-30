Woman struck in the leg by bullet from shooting range in Narsingi

A stray bullet, suspected to have been fired from Telangana Police Academy’s shooting range, struck a woman on her terrace in Gandhamguda in Narsingi creating panic on Tuesday morning.

Kadamanchi Padma, 34, a resident of Vidyanagar Colony of Gandipet mandal, was washing clothes at her residence when a stray bullet struck her left leg and caused a bleeding injury. The bullet is suspected to have come from a shooting range in the vicinity, an official from the Narsingi police said.

This comes only two weeks after a stray bullet, suspected to be from an army range in the vicinity, landed in an apartment on the fifth floor of a building located in the same locality.

“There are multiple firing ranges in the area, including State police and defence training academies. We are writing a letter addressing all the concerned authorities to use caution while undertaking firing practice. We are also calling a meeting with them to discuss this matter and ensure such cases are are not repeated,” Narsingi ACP Ramana Goud said.

A case was booked under Section 125(A) (causing hurt by endangering life or personal safety) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further investigation is under way.

