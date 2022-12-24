  1. EPaper
Woman stabbed in the neck for gold ornaments, bleeds to death

December 24, 2022 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - MEDAK

The Hindu Bureau

A woman was brutally murdered at Medak town on Saturday. According to the police, T. Sujatha (42) was stabbed in the neck and her gold ornaments were taken away by unidentified persons. She died on the spot.

Sujatha and her husband Venkatesham were making a living by selling vegetables in the market. On Saturday they both went to the market to sell vegetables and Sujatha returned home to prepare food. As she did not return even at 1 p.m. and there was no response to phone calls, Venkatesham rushed home only to find her in a pool of blood. He immediately informed the police.

SP Rohini Priyadarshini, DSP Saidulu and other officials rushed to the spot. Clues team and dog squad were roped in. Medak police registered a case and are investigating.

