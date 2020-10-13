Woman, son killed as their bike collides with SUV

13 October 2020 21:44 IST

A woman and her son travelling on a motorcycle were killed in an accident involving a SUV on Nagarjunasagar highway in Chintapally police limits in the district on Tuesday.

Police said the victims were identified as Gorantla Alivelu, 45, and G. Harish, 18, an Intermediate first student. They hailed from Bairapuram village of Veldanda mandal in Nagarkurnool. According to Chintapally police, the accident occurred around 9.30 a.m., when the motorcycle and the SUV had a head-on collision near Polepally village stage. The mother and son were at Mall village with their relatives, and on Tuesday morning they were heading back home to Bairapuram. While Harish died at the spot, Alivelu breathed her last just 2 km away while being rushed for emergency treatment.

The victim bodies were shifted to Devarakonda Area hospital. Driver of the Delhi-registered SUV was taken into custody and a probe was opened, the police said.

