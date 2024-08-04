ADVERTISEMENT

Woman, son die in road mishap in Shadnagar

Published - August 04, 2024 11:29 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A 35-year-old woman and her 12-year-old son died in a collision between a bus and a two-wheeler at Nandigama in Shadnagar on Sunday evening. Her younger son sustained grievous injuries. The deceased were identified as Hajira Begum, and Abdul Rahman of Chandrayangutta of Hyderabad’s Old City. The younger child, Abdul Rahim (9), is undergoing treatment.

“The three were going to a shrine in Shadnagar around 4.30 p.m. on a two-wheeler. Near Rangapur, when the woman was trying to overtake a car, she ended up colliding with a TGSRTC bus coming from the opposite direction,” said Nandigama Inspector Prasad. A case was registered under BNS Section 106 (1) (death by negligence). Further investigation is under way.

