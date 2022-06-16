Woman sexually assaulted by friend

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly sexually assaulted by her friend at her house in the Bachupally Police Station limits.

According to police, the victim went to celebrate the birthday of her friend Kranthi alias Maxwell at a pub in Jubilee Hills on Monday. After the party, her friends Roshan, Manpreeth and Kishore went to the complainant’s house around 11.30 p.m. to spend some time there and were engaged in a conversation.

The victim stated that she went to sleep around 5 a.m. the next day. About an hour-and-half later, she felt heaviness on her chest and woke up to realise that Roushan was allegedly sexually assaulting her. Despite resisting him, the accused allegedly continued to disrobe and sexually assault her.

The accused allegedly left the victim’s house after he realised that the victim was trying to seek help from her friends.

Police have booked a case and investigation is underway.