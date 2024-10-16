GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Woman sexually assaulted by auto driver in Gachibowli

Published - October 16, 2024 12:30 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A woman travelling from Lingampally to Nanakramguda was allegedly sexually assaulted by her auto driver in the wee hours on Tuesday. The Gachibowli police booked a case and began investigations.

According to police, the victim, aged about 30 years, boarded the auto-rickshaw at RC Puram bus stand to reach her residence in Nanakramguda. “At around 2.30 a.m., near Masjid Banda, the auto driver sexually assaulted,” an official said. The woman had come back from her hometown in Chennai after the festive season.

Following a complaint, special teams have been formed to nab the auto driver. CCTV footage from the surrounding areas is being analysed to identify the suspect.

